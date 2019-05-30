Wendy Williams Calls William H. Macy A ‘Crook’ For Celebrating Daughter’s HS Graduation

Wendy Williams had a few words, including ‘crooks’ and ‘cheaters’, for William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman, who celebrated their daughter’s high school graduation this week. She said the family should’ve celebrated privately after the college admissions scam.

Wendy Williams, 54, was forced to address the recent college admissions scandal during “Hot Topics” on her show, after William H. Macy, 69, was spotted in LA this week with balloons and a cake for daughter, Sophia Grace‘s high school graduation. The actor was photographed without his wife Felicity Huffman, 56 — who plead guilty to her involvement in the scandal — while preparing for his daughter’s celebration. Wendy criticized the actor for even stepping out in public with balloons that said, “You did it!” and “Congrats, grad!”

“Why is he out the house? Why are you pushing this celebration in our face you alleged crooks! What are you doing?”, the daytime talk show host questioned on her show, May 30. “Then he goes and picks up the cake,” she said, before asking, “Why didn’t you have an assistant go and do this?”

The newly single host went on to admit that the staff members in her morning meeting felt as though William and Felicity shouldn’t even have celebrated their daughter’s graduation because of their involvement in the college admissions scandal. Not to mention, Felicity is still awaiting her sentence following her guilty plea. However, Wendy thought it just fine that the family celebrated Sophia’s educational milestone. — She just didn’t favor how the famous family went about their party plans.

“I think they should be celebrating, but here’s how you do it,” she said. “You celebrate in your house with the blinds closed. You invite family members who actually want to come over, and you don’t do it outside where the helicopters are looking.” The host even added that if she were Sophia, “I wouldn’t even show up to graduation.” Wendy even went as far as to say that William and Felicity shouldn’t even “think about” showing up to the school ceremony.

“Operation Varsity Blues” is the name of the now infamous scandal, which is being called the largest college admissions scam in history. It was disclosed in early March that 50 people, including actresses Lori Loughlin, 54, and Felicity Huffman, were involved in a nationwide college admissions bribery and cheating plot to get their kids into high profile universities including USC, Yale and Georgetown.

As for Felicity and William’s role in the scam? — Felicity was arrested and indicted with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud after she paid $15,000 for Sofia Grace’s SAT answers to be corrected by an appointed proctor after the fact. William is mentioned as Felicity’s spouse in court documents, but he was not charged in the scandal.