Wendy Williams Begs Son Kevin Jr. Not To Get ‘Caught In The Middle’ Of Her Divorce By Fighting With Dad Again

The outspoken diva has put on a united front with her son Kevin Jr. after he was arrested for fighting with her estranged hubby Kevin Sr.

Wendy Williams, 54, is standing by her 19-year-old son, Kevin Jr. after the college freshman was arrested on May 21 for fighting with Wendy’s estranged husband, Kevin Sr. A source close to the daytime talk show host EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she doesn’t want her son getting involved in a situation like that “ever again.” The insider explained, “Wendy wasn’t entirely surprised when she found out her son stood up to his dad in defense of her. But it doesn’t mean she was thrilled about the fact that things went as far as they did.”

“Wendy has spoken with Kevin Jr. and explained that she understands where he was coming from, but made it clear she wants to handle this situation herself and doesn’t want him getting involved like that ever again,” the friend added. “She appreciates Kevin Jr. standing up for her, but Wendy is a strong, smart woman and can handle this on her own. She doesn’t want their son getting caught up in the middle of their issues.”

As we reported earlier, Kevin Jr. was arrested after he got into a fight with Kevin Sr. The son and father allegedly got into an argument over Kevin Sr.’s demand for spousal support from Wendy after they filed for divorce on April 10. Kevin Sr. reportedly became heated and claimed that his ex was “brainwashing” their son against him. The fight allegedly turned physical, which is when police were called, sources say.

HollywoodLife spoke with a representative from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office who confirmed the arrest of Wendy’s son and said: “I can confirm that Kevin Hunter Jr. was arrested on May 21 in West Orange, NJ. There is an ongoing investigation and right now he’s charged with simple assault. At this point the matter is in the family court, but those proceedings are not open to the public.”

The outspoken diva was spotted with Kevin Jr. on the same day as his arrest when they attended Wendy’s scheduled appearance at an event for her partnership with Snack Pop’s Candy Pop and Cookie Pop, as well as the addition of Pasta Snacks. A source at the charity event noted that Wendy, who looked “amazing,” appeared to be in great spirits as fans greeted her with loud and loving cheers.