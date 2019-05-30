Tiffany Trump Rocks One-Piece Swimsuit While On Yacht With Her BF In Monaco

Tiffany Trump looked utterly sexy in a blue swimsuit while yachting with boyfriend Michael Boulos during a fabulous trip to Monaco after Cannes.

Tiffany Trump‘s fashion takeover of Cannes continues with her picture perfect swimwear! Tiffany, 25, was spotted lounging on a yacht with her boyfriend, Michael Boulos, on May 29, looking fabulous in a one-piece swimsuit and a sheer coverup. The couple actually just left the French town, where the Cannes Film Festival is currently running, to vacation in Monaco with Tiffany’s socialite BFF and son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour, Peter Brant Jr. Tiffany and Michael looked happy and carefree on the latest leg of their extended summer vacation as they celebrated their summer break from grad school, cuddling and laughing while hanging out on the luxury cruise.

Tiffany’s outfit for her fun day in the sun was enviable. She rocked a $158 pale blue, lace-up one-piece from Everything But Water, paired with a gauzy, bohemian coverup when she wasn’t working on her tan. She accessorized with a chic pair of round, Gucci sunglasses and a long string of pearls. The $448 oversized shades actually say “L’AVEUGLE PAR AMOUR” on the stems — Italian for “blind for love.” Michael, a London grad student and the heir to billion-dollar Nigerian company SCOA, looked totally hot in just a pair of red board shorts. Those abs! SEE THE PICS OF TIFFANY AND MICHAEL YACHTING IN MONACO HERE.

Lucky Michael was by Tiffany’s side the entire time as they partied in Cannes, where she looked divine in a number of cute designer outfits. On one date night, she stunned in a black mini dress, one of her favorite go-to styles. On another night out, she rocked a blush pink, satin gown from couture designer Nicolas Besson. The robe-style dress is one of her best looks of all time.