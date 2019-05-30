See Pics
Hollywood Life

Tiffany Trump Rocks One-Piece Swimsuit While On Yacht With Her BF In Monaco

Tiffany Trump
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Tiffany Trump Pics
Tiffany Trump in Cannes during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2019 in Cannes, France. 19 May 2019 Pictured: Tiffany Trump. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA424343_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump and Boyfriend Michael Boulos pictures leaving Novikov in Mayfair, London. Pictured: Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: A WEIR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UK - *EXCLUSIVE* - President Donald Trump's daughter, Tiffany Trump arrives looking in high spirits with her striking blonde locks joined by boyfriend Michael Boulos outside the Mosimann's Restaurant in Knightsbridge. The pair arrives for dinner along with the British singer and tv presenter Mica Paris who wore an oversized brown coat and boots. *Shot on January 10, 2019* Pictured: Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos BACKGRID USA 12 JANUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Political News Editor

Tiffany Trump looked utterly sexy in a blue swimsuit while yachting with boyfriend Michael Boulos during a fabulous trip to Monaco after Cannes.

Tiffany Trump‘s fashion takeover of Cannes continues with her picture perfect swimwear! Tiffany, 25, was spotted lounging on a yacht with her boyfriend, Michael Boulos, on May 29, looking fabulous in a one-piece swimsuit and a sheer coverup. The couple actually just left the French town, where the Cannes Film Festival is currently running, to vacation in Monaco with Tiffany’s socialite BFF and son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour, Peter Brant Jr. Tiffany and Michael looked happy and carefree on the latest leg of their extended summer vacation as they celebrated their summer break from grad school, cuddling and laughing while hanging out on the luxury cruise.

Tiffany’s outfit for her fun day in the sun was enviable. She rocked a $158 pale blue, lace-up one-piece from Everything But Water, paired with a gauzy, bohemian coverup when she wasn’t working on her tan. She accessorized with a chic pair of round, Gucci sunglasses and a long string of pearls. The $448 oversized shades actually say “L’AVEUGLE PAR AMOUR” on the stems — Italian for “blind for love.” Michael, a London grad student and the heir to billion-dollar Nigerian company SCOA, looked totally hot in just a pair of red board shorts. Those abs! SEE THE PICS OF TIFFANY AND MICHAEL YACHTING IN MONACO HERE.

Lucky Michael was by Tiffany’s side the entire time as they partied in Cannes, where she looked divine in a number of cute designer outfits. On one date night, she stunned in a black mini dress, one of her favorite go-to styles. On another night out, she rocked a blush pink, satin gown from couture designer Nicolas Besson. The robe-style dress is one of her best looks of all time.