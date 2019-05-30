Snooki Gives Birth: Welcomes 3rd Child With Husband Jionni LaValle — It’s A Boy

He’s here! Snooki and her husband’s latest little one arrived, growing their brood to three cute kiddos. We’ve got all the details on the ‘Jersey Shore’ star’s newborn son!

It’s official — they’re a family of five! Snooki, 31, gave birth to her and her husband’s third child on May 30, her rep confirmed to People. She and Jionni LaValle, 31, already share two super sweet kids, Lorenzo, 6, and Giovanna, 4, and they’ve been ready to welcome their little baby bro to the world for months. “They’re super excited,” Snooki told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY back when her due date was five months away. “We’ve been telling them since August. They’ve been planning and talk about the baby’s room and how they’re going to hold the baby.” How sweet is that?

Angelo James LaValle was born at 2:30 a.m. on May 30, weighing in at 7lbs., 8oz. “So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family!” Snooki gushed. “He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby. Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out.” We bet the reality star is super excited to welcome her baby boy and put an end to her pregnancy — because it was a really rough one!

“It’s definitely the worst of all of them,” she admitted during her second trimester. “I don’t know if my body’s older and it’s the third kid and everything’s just used up down there internally, but I just feel nauseous all the time, super tired, super cranky. I feel like I just don’t have my body. I’m giving my body up to a little human to become alive. I’m just not feeling it this time.” That, combined with the morning sickness pics Snooki posted on social media, made it clear that she was ready for her little one to get here ASAP.

Is it too soon to ask when Snooki and Jionni are going to start trying for their fourth, though? The mother of three has already admitted that she’s always wanted four — and can you blame us for asking? Her little ones are so stinking cute!