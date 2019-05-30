Sammi Sweetheart Shows Off Bikini Body While Lounging With Fiance On Tropical Vacation

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola and fiance, Christian Biscardi are living their best lives on vacation in Florida. The former ‘Jersey Shore’ star showed off her fit physique in a new bikini photo with her man, who also bared his abs for the camera!

Fun in the sun! Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, 32, and Christian Biscardi are loving life as an engaged couple. They jetted off to Florida for a beach getaway this week and the photos are too cute. — One snap in particular shows the former Jersey Shore star’s incredibly fit body, along with her fiance, who is in extremely good shape as well.

“This is life,” Sammi captioned the photo (seen below), which showed her toned tummy in a hot pink bikini top with green polkadots. She rocked tinted aviator sunnies as she held a tasty cocktail in one hand. Christian can be seen in the background lounging under a cabana. The couple is staying at the lavish Don CeSar hotel, which is located in St. Pete Beach — a Florida resort city set on a barrier island, west of St. Petersburg.

Sammi and Christian, who got engaged just three months ago, have been in Florida since last weekend. They celebrated Memorial Day Weekend there, where they’ve been enjoying the expresso, palm trees, and scenic views The Sunshine State has to offer. Both Sammi and Christian have been documenting their romantic getaway, with numerous photos showing Sammi’s stunning 4-carat princess cut diamond engagement ring.

Christian proposed to the Sweetheart Styles founder in March after two years of dating. “I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!!” Sammi’s former MTV co-stars, including Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Angelina Pivarnick, all congratulated her on social media after she shared the exciting news.