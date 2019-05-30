R. Kelly Charged With 11 New Counts Of Sex Abuse & Assault Involving Underage Girl

R. Kelly’s legal woes continue, as he’s been charged with an additional 11 new counts of sexual abuse of a girl from when she was 13 to 16-years-old.

Embattled singer R. Kelly is facing additional 11 new charges to the 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse he was hit with in February involving four women, three of who were minors at the time. According to a May 30 indictment obtained by CBS Chicago, they include “aggravated criminal sex assault, criminal sex assault and aggravated criminal sex abuse.” In the case of a girl named as “JP,” the singer engaged in sex acts “by the use of force or threat of force and … acted in such a manner as to threaten or endanger the life of JP.”

The 52-year-old singer’s lawyer is stressing that the new counts involve one of the alleged victims in the current case against him and not a new victim. Attorney Steve Greenberg tweeted out “ # RKelly was NOT charged with a new case. He was recharged in an existing case, same alleged victim and time (a decade ago) It changes nothing.”

#RKelly was NOT charged with a new case. He was recharged in an existing case, same alleged victim and time (a decade ago) It changes nothing — Steve Greenberg (@SGcrimlaw) May 30, 2019

