5 Pregnant Duggar Sisters Show Off Their Baby Bumps In New Group Pic: Joy-Anna, Jessa & More

The next generation of Duggars will have plenty of cousins close in age. Five of the expecting sisters posed for an epic baby bump flaunting group photo.

It seems like at any given time one of the Duggar sisters is expecting, but five being pregnant all at once might be a new record! Anna Duggar captured the future new moms all together in an epic photo she shared via Instagram on May 30. “Throwback to Easter Sunday when the five pregnant Duggar sisters got our first group picture together! 🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻#littleduggars.” The pic features Josiah Duggar‘s wife Lauren, 20, Joseph Duggar‘s wife Kendra, 20, Jessa Duggar-Seewald, 26, Josh Duggar‘s wife Anna, 30, and Joy-Anna Duggar-Forsyth, 21, all in their various stages of pregnancy bloom.

It’s a good thing they got the photo when they did because Jessa, 26, is no longer pregnant. She and husband Ben Seewald welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Ivy Jane on May 26. She joins big brothers Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 2. Phew, three kids three-years-old and younger would be a handful for most parents, but since Jessa grew up with 18 siblings, she’s probably got a handle on how to care for little ones close in age.

Anna announced her sixth pregnancy on April 26, with the Instagram message “We are so excited to announce that we are expecting a new little one! As we watch our children grow and thrive — we look forward to baby six joining us this fall! #littleduggars.” Lauren and Josiah announced her pregnancy in an Instagram photo on May 20 showing her bump, which is so joyous for the couple after she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in October of 2018.

Joe and Kendra announced her latest pregnancy on April 11, less than a year after welcoming their first child, a son Garrett in June of 2018. Joy-Anna revealed she’s expecting her second child with husband Austin Forsyth on May 1. They took to Instagram to show off a pic of an ultrasound with the caption, “Some of you have guessed, some of you had no clue… November, 2019 Baby Forsyth #2 is Due!! Cannot wait to meet this new little one! Gideon is going to be such a great big brother!!” Jessa was ahead of the pregnancy game as all four of the other Duggar babies are due this fall. That should make for an exciting next season of TLC’s Counting On!