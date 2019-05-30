Porsha Williams Shares Adorable New Photo Of Baby Pilar After Rumors She Split From Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams seems unfazed by rumors that she called off her engagement with fiance Dennis McKinley! The Bravo star shared a cute photo of the couple’s daughter and admitted that Pilar is the ‘last thing’ that made her smile on May 29!

Porsha Williams, 37, appears to be in great spirits despite rumors that she called off her engagement with Dennis McKinley. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a sweet photo of the couple’s daughter, Pilar on Wednesday, where she was relaxing in her Dockatot — a lounging device for babies to sleep or relax in. Pilar looked like she had just woken up from a nap, as she was pictured with her eyes slightly opened while dressed in a floral onesie.

“Cheese [sic] What’s the last thing that made you smile?!”, Porsha captioned the photo, which she shared to Pilar’s very own Instagram. The account has already racked up over 149,000 followers. “You,” Porsha replied, adding two red heart emojis and the hashtag “My Heart”. The reality star’s reply had fans wondering if that was a slight dig at her fiance, amid the split speculation.

The breakup rumors began over the Memorial Day weekend when Porsha unfollowed Dennis on Instagram. In addition, fans pointed out that her sister Lauren and mother Diane were also no longer following Porsha’s fiance. However, as of May 29, Porsha was back to following Dennis. So, if anything was wrong between the couple, it seemed as though they worked things out.

Porsha and Dennis got engaged at the end of September 2018. He surprised her with a lavish proposal that included a helicopter ride, rose petals and candles. They welcomed Pilar Jhena, their first child together, on Friday, March 22. Bravo aired a three-part special, The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha’s Having a Baby, which followed Porsha and Dennis as they navigated the final weeks leading up to their daughter’s birth. The couple announced on RHOA‘s season 11 finale that they will tie the knot on New Year’s Eve.