‘KUWTK’: Kim Kardashian Reveals Fears Over Khloe & Tristan’s Relationship — ‘I Worry About Her’

Kim Kardashian has a hunch that something’s wrong in Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship on the next episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.

Months before the cheating scandal, Kim Kardashian knew that something wasn’t right with Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian‘s relationship. A new clip from the June 2 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians shows Kim confiding in Khloe’s best friend, Malika Haqq, that she’s worried about Khloe after their Bali trip, after a psychic revealed that Khloe “has a lot of hurt in her heart because her guy has really hurt her.” Sound familiar? Flashbacks show Khloe stressing out in Bali, telling Kourtney Kardashian that she’s uncertain about her future with Tristan. Will they be together forever, or should they split?

“I think I’m always concerned about Khloe,” Kim tells the camera. “Obviously, with everything they’ve been through. I don’t think you can just forget about it. It’s definitely not easy when everything is so public; she tries to handle it on her own. But, I just worry about it.” She asks Malika to talk to Khloe to see if she can get her to open up about whatever’s happening with Tristan. Keep in mind that this conversation is taking place in October 2018 — six months before Tristan kissed Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a house party. Does Kim have a sixth sense or something?

As we all know, Khloe and Tristan’s relationship crashed and burned after he cheated on her for the umpteenth time. Never forget that he was caught cheating with five different women right before she was due to give birth to daughter True Thompson. On the last episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, again, filmed months before the scandal, Khloe actually toasted Jordyn in a heartwarming speech at her 21st birthday party! “Jordyn, for you to be turning 21… I’ve known you forever. And I’m so proud of you and the woman that you have grown into and that you’re growing into.”

