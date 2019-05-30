Watch
'KUWTK': Kim Kardashian Reveals Fears Over Khloe & Tristan's Relationship — 'I Worry About Her'

Westlake, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson go to see 'White Boy Rick' on their Sunday afternoon out together. The duo seem to be attempting a dating lifestyle despite Tristan having cheated on Khloe just months ago.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan ThompsonBACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BAHE / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Puerto Vallarta, MEXICO - Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and their beaus, NBA players Ben Simmons and Tristan Thompson continue their tropical Puerto Vallarta getaway with friends. Khloe and Tristan packed on the PDA in their private pool while friends looked on, while Kendall and the rest of group collectively flipped the bird, although it's not sure whether that was directed at Kendall's beau Ben Simmons, or the photographers in the distance.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan ThompsonBACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian has a hunch that something’s wrong in Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship on the next episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.

Months before the cheating scandal, Kim Kardashian knew that something wasn’t right with Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian‘s relationship. A new clip from the June 2 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians shows Kim confiding in Khloe’s best friend, Malika Haqq, that she’s worried about Khloe after their Bali trip, after a psychic revealed that Khloe “has a lot of hurt in her heart because her guy has really hurt her.” Sound familiar? Flashbacks show Khloe stressing out in Bali, telling Kourtney Kardashian that she’s uncertain about her future with Tristan. Will they be together forever, or should they split?

“I think I’m always concerned about Khloe,” Kim tells the camera. “Obviously, with everything they’ve been through. I don’t think you can just forget about it. It’s definitely not easy when everything is so public; she tries to handle it on her own. But, I just worry about it.” She asks Malika to talk to Khloe to see if she can get her to open up about whatever’s happening with Tristan. Keep in mind that this conversation is taking place in October 2018 — six months before Tristan kissed Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a house party. Does Kim have a sixth sense or something?

As we all know, Khloe and Tristan’s relationship crashed and burned after he cheated on her for the umpteenth time. Never forget that he was caught cheating with five different women right before she was due to give birth to daughter True Thompson. On the last episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, again, filmed months before the scandal, Khloe actually toasted Jordyn in a heartwarming speech at her 21st birthday party! “Jordyn, for you to be turning 21… I’ve known you forever. And I’m so proud of you and the woman that you have grown into and that you’re growing into.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sundays at 9:00pm on E!