Jill Zarin Shades Bethenny Frankel After Brief Reunion: ‘She Doesn’t Have Time For Me’

Jill Zarin is throwing more shade at the cast of ‘RHONY’, but this time, she’s taken aim at her former BFF, Bethenny Frankel, whom she recently reconnected with, following the death of her husband in 2018.

Jill Zarin just revealed that she’s “sad” because her former best friend and RHONY co-star, Bethenny Frankel, whom she reconnected with in Jan. 2018 after a very long feud, “doesn’t have time” for her. Jill made the reveal during an interview on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday, May 30, when host Jeff Lewis asked where Jill’s relationship with Bethenny stands today. She explained, “It’s definitely better than it’s ever been since that whole thing happened. But she doesn’t have time for me, and I’m sad about that. But I understand it. I really do, and I really tried to see if [we could be friends again] — and not because I want to be back on the show.”

And that’s when Jeff told Jill that she should return to RHONY full-time, if Bravo asked her to, however, Jill didn’t seem to keen about going back to the show as an official housewife. “Whether I’m friends with her or not, it shouldn’t matter. What I’m saying is, whether I’m on the show or not — because I always have mixed feelings — I don’t want to go back full-time anyway. I’d like it to be [as] a ‘friend’,” she told Jeff.

Then, Jeff joked that current housewife Tinsley Mortimer and “friend” Barbara Kavovit could get fired after this season wraps filming, and that would leave an open spot for Jill to return. But she doesn’t think it works like that — she said, “I don’t think their fate has anything to do with my fate.” Even so, she would love to return, as she added, “What I bring now is a very different Jill. And I think that the fans want to see that.”

This reveal comes just days after Jill shared her frustration over the fact that a lot of the scenes she filmed for the current season of RHONY ended up on the editing room floor. She even dissed the cast by revealing that they refused to film and attend her recent birthday party.