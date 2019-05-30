Felicity Huffman & William H. Macy Put On United Front At Daughter’s School Play Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

William H. Macy & Felicity Huffman put aside her legal woes to support their daughter Sophia’s acting talents by attending her school play.

Life goes on as Felicity Huffman, 56, awaits sentencing following her tearful guilty plea to mail fraud in her daughter’s college admissions scandal. She and husband William H. Macy, 69, recently attended 18-year-old daughter Sophia‘s school play, the same daughter whose SAT score Felicity paid $15K for a proctor to change with a 400 point test increase. “Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy supported their daughter Sofia at her school play over this past weekend as she starred in Spring Awakening. The couple arrived just the two of them and there was no sighting of their daughter Georgia. Students kept coming up to them and you could tell Felicity wanted to be left alone and kept quiet while William handled the students approaching them,” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“You could tell they’re big deals at the school and everyone knows who they are. They knew several students. She was just very quiet and seemed subdued. He was quite friendly and has spoken at the school during lectures before. They sat close together and remained a united front,” our insider continues. “They seemed proud of her daughter as they beamed in the front row as she performed, but it’s kind of obvious something is weighing heavily on Felicity’s mind. She wasn’t her usual, chipper self and it was clear William was protecting her even though everyone was respectful.”

Sophia is about to graduate from the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts and William was spotted picking up balloons from a West Hollywood grocery store on May 29 that read “You did it! ” and “Congrats grad.” It’s unclear what Sophia’s college plans are now following her mom’s May 13 guilty plea in a federal court in Boston for her part in Operation Varsity Blues. The former Desperate Housewives star will be sentenced on Sept. 13 and prosecutors have recommended four months in prison, a $20,000 fine and 12 months of supervised release for the felony mail fraud charge.