Camila Cabello Drops Stunning New Song ‘Find U Again’ & Fans Are Obsessed

Camila Cabello has released her 1st song of 2019 & it’s a breakup bop with producer Mark Ronson! Together, these two are the ultimate team & packed a major punch with the emotional track.



Camila Cabello, 22, is the latest superstar to link up with Mark Ronson for a track, after the likes of Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, and Dua Lipa did the same. The all-star producer has been churning out hits left and right and his latest release featuring Camila did not disappoint. “Find U Again” is a gorgeous track chock full of heartache and it has fans all in their feels. In fact, they’re already begging for more! “Petition for mark ronson to produce more of camila’s songs!!!! thank you!!!!! # FindUAgainOutNOW,” one fan tweeted just after the release.

“Have mercy on me please//I messed up to the third degree//This crush is kind of crushing me//I do therapy at least twice a week,” the former Fifth Harmony member croons on the track. “There’s a you-shaped space in my bed//Always you-shaped thoughts inside my head like,” one verse in the ultra relatable breakup bop reads.

New music from Camila is truly something to celebrate, especially since it’s been a long wait! We haven’t seen a piece of new music from the talented songstress since the release of “Consequences” in October of 2018. Given that the single was a breakup anthem, as is the singer’s latest hit, could we be expecting a full album about lost love?

For fans fiending for even more new music, don’t worry — there’s clearly more to come. “WRITING MY ALBUM LEAVE ME ALONE!!!!!!!!” Camila’s Instagram bio currently reads. For now, take a listen to her latest above.