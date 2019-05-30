BTS Hits The Stage On ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ With Epic Performance Of ‘Boy With Luv’

BTS just left their hearts on the floor during their energy-packed performance on ‘Britain’s Got Talent.’ Per usual — they completely commanded the stage & the BTS Army is loving it!



BTS can do no wrong! After the boys hit the stage on the May 30 episode of Britain’s Got Talent, their dedicated fanbase is raving over the live performance of “Boy With Luv.” “Everyone say thank you to the nations boyband,” one fan wrote after catching the performance. “Omggg they performing noww ACHDBJFGHHH .. pastel suit they look soo stunning,” another fan raved. Thanks to their time on BGT, the band even made a few new fans! “Okay I wasn’t a bts Stan before but after seeing them on BGT I think that’s just changed,” one viewer declared.

In the performance video, the BTS boys brought a major pop of color to the competition television show in coordinated pastel suits. The septet wore an array of blue, teal, orange, white, and peach colored suits, and their outfits proved to be equally as vibrant as their stage show! They brought their well-known dance moves to the BGT stage and didn’t miss a single beat.

The sweetest part of their performance was undeniably when Jin gave the rose from his suit to the show’s MC. The thoughtful gesture was almost too much for fans to handle. “JIN JUST GAVE HIS ROSE TO THE MC DASFDKS I CAN’T # BTSonBGT,” one fan excitedly tweeted.

Catch a snippet of BTS’ performance from BGT for yourself, above! These guys nail it each and every time and we don’t blame you if you find yourself watching the performance on repeat. (We did too!)