Bria Lee Finds Her Voice On Stunning New Track ‘Piece By Piece’ Written About Lost Love

Hot on the heels of her ‘One Shot’ remix with Pitbull, the songstress delivered a gorgeous new track, ‘Piece By Piece.’ The song is EXCLUSIVELY premiering with HollywoodLife!

After moving from a small town in Rhode Island to New York City, pop music newcomer Bria Lee had her sights set on superstardom. With her new track, “Piece By Piece,” she’s well on her way. After releasing soulful singles “Purple Clouds” and “One Shot” which featured Fat Joe, she’s proving herself a force the be reckoned with the dazzling new track. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY premiering “Piece By Piece” right here.

“‘Piece By Piece’ is a song to help you realize that being broken is not the only option,” Bria tells HollywoodLife of the track. “It’s about taking the time to look inward and trying to put the pieces of your life back together, so that when you fall in love with the right person they can see the whole you. This song is about being transparent, speaking your heart, and remembering your voice,” she adds.

With yet another impressive single under her belt, the sky’s the limit for this talented singer! Bria is undeniably one to watch in 2019, and with “Piece By Piece,” she’s just getting started. Be one of the first to hear her new single below.

Take a listen to Bria’s latest single for yourself, above! Oh, and fans of the songstress should be sure to keep an eye out for even more new tunes to come from her in 2019.