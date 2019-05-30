‘Braxton Family Values’ Preview: Von Reveals Why He Hasn’t Proposed To Trina Yet

Von hangs out with his pals and talks about why he hasn’t popped the question to Trina just yet. He explains the situation in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Braxton Family Values.’

Von Scales’s friends want to know when he’s going to propose to Trina Braxton. He says it’s going to be “soon” and he already has the engagement ring. “In all honesty, it would have happened a long time ago had the whole thing with Gabe passing away not occurred. It would have already been done,” Von says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 30 episode. Trina’s ex-husband, Gabe Solis, died in Dec. 2018 after a battle with cancer. Trina and Gabe were married from 2003 to 2015.

Von’s pals ask him how he handled that complicated situation. “Not as well as I probably should have, I’ll be honest with you,” Von admits. “I didn’t like it. Even said, I’m not going to hold you while you cry over another dude you understand that, right? You know, if it’s your cousin, your brother, it’s a different story, but your ex-husband?” But Von was there for Trina when she needed him.

“It’s been very difficult watching Trina go through this process and I was sitting there not knowing exactly what to do, but Trina’s the person I care deeply for that was in pain and so it was easy to do what comes naturally in that space,” Von says in our sneak peek. Von did eventually pop the question to Trina in March 2019. They’ve been there for each other during some dark times and now they’re going to get their happily ever after.

Also during the May 30 episode, the sisters take a trip to Napa Valley with their men. Braxton Family Values airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.