Bella Thorne Calls Out Ex Mod Sun For Being ‘Press Hungry’ 1 Month After Split

It looks like Bella Thorne & Mod Sun haven’t remained friends following their April split. Just 1 month after the breakup, Bella publicly shaded the rapper on Twitter.

Bella Thorne, 21, is airing out all her dirty laundry with her ex, Mod Sun, 32, on Twitter. Just one month after the musicians parted ways, Bella accused her past flame of being press hungry. The singer took to Twitter with a message for him after he cracked a joke about selling her belongings in an interview. “Awww looks like moddy really wants some press. #hungry also didn’t u call the cops on me when I wanted my computer? U p**sy,” Bella’s May 29 tweet read. Damn Bella, tell us how you really feel!

Mod Sun has since responded in an attempt to defend himself. “Well u came over uninvited. 24 hours after we broke up,” the rapper said in a clap back tweet. “Thru the backdoor. I wasn’t at the house to see what u were gonna take + to be honest bella…ur not the most trustworthy person. I’ve also told u 6 times since let’s SWAP each other’s stuff but which u refuse to gather mine,” he revealed.

As fans know, the couple were also romantically involved with social media star Tana Mongeau, who decided to chime in on the drama. “The love u have for eachother to take this to socials and press legit breaks my heart y’all, she wrote in a tweet of her own. She makes a fair point, as it was a mere five weeks ago that Bella had shared the message “I will always love you,” for her ex on Instagram.

Bella and Mod called it quits in April of 2019, and shared the news on Instagram. Posting a photo of herself and Mod in a mirror selfie on Instagram, Bella wrote in the caption, “I will always love you. All good things must come to an end. 💔.” The couple had been together since October of 2017.