Ariel Winter Flaunts Toned Legs In Ripped Skinny Jeans & Vintage T-Shirt — See Pics

Ariel Winter looked more trimmed down than ever when she was out in LA on May 29 in skintight skinny jeans that highlighted her toned legs & a cropped vintage band T-shirt.

Ariel Winter, 21, rocked a super casual, but chic outfit when she was out and about in LA on May 29. The Modern Family star looked extra slim when she threw on a pair of high-waisted dark wash skinny jeans with a gaping rip on one knee. The skintight Frame Le Skinny de Jeanne Ripped Raw Hem Ankle Jeans hugged her petite frame perfectly, making her legs look super tiny and toned. She paired the denim with a vintage cropped gray Metallica short-sleeve T-shirt which featured a picture of a huge skull covered in flames and flowers. Ariel accessorized her outfit with funky accessories including a pair of white slip-on Vans sneakers that had little black doodle drawings all over them, and a pink backpack covered in pictures of dogs driving bright colored convertibles. As for Ariel’s glam, she opted to throw her new bright red hair into a messy bun at the top of her head and rocked a light brown smokey eye with a nude lip.

Lately, Ariel has been looking the best she’s ever looked and while her style has mostly been super casual, she still manages to look chic. Just recently, Ariel was leaving the gym in LA when she looked absolutely amazing in a tight long-sleeve black crop top which she paired with Nike Pro Mesh Logo Tights, putting her insanely toned abs on full display. She topped her look off with a pair of Nike Air Zoom Vomero 14 Sneakers and a Saint Laurent Kate Monogram Bag, choosing to let her gorgeous long red hair down and pin-straight.

While Ariel loves dressing down, she did choose to spice things up recently when she hit two red carpets in seriously sexy looks. She headed to the Walt Disney Television 2019 Upfront at Tavern on The Green in New York City on May 14, when she donned a pair of skintight, high-waisted black skinny pants with slits on the front of the ankle hems. She paired the trousers with a strapless black bandeau, putting her abs on full display. On top of the bandeau, she wore a sheer black bodysuit with a pussy bow neckline, and topped her whole look off with a cropped black tweed sparkly blazer which featured two large satin lapels. Just one day before, she looked sexier than ever at the NBCUniversal Upfront Party in NYC on May 13, when she opted to wear a skintight, plunging LBD embellished in metallic silver polka dots, which showed off major cleavage, accessorizing with a dazzling Gabriel & Co 14K White Gold Fashion Ring.

It is unbelievable to see how much Ariel’s style has transformed since she first started out as Alex Dunphy on Modern Family, to what she is today. She has matured immensely, and so has her style.