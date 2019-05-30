Arie Luyendyk, Jr. & Lauren Burnham Share Stunning Photos Of Newborn Daughter Alessi Ren

‘Bachelor’ couple Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and Lauren Burnham are in absolute heaven after welcoming their new daughter, Alessi Ren!

Congratulations are in order for Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and Lauren Burnham (now, Luyendyk) after the couple announced the birth of their first child, who they beautifully named Alessi Ren. “We never knew we could experience a love like this,” the couple gushed in statement provided by Luyendyk’s Manager, Klint Briney. “We cried, we laughed and we are so happy she is healthy and doing so well. It’s amazing to see this tiny person that is half of each of us. She has Dad’s hands and finger nails and lot of Mom’s facial features. We are still at the hospital, but we are excited to bring her home soon!” Their daughter was born at 2:09 in the afternoon on May 29, 2019. Their bundle of joy weighed in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

The couple documented their journey to the hospital throughout the day, updating their fans every few hours. Right before Lauren was ready to push, her former race car driver husband excitedly shared ‘IT’S HAPPENING!’ on the page. Once Lauren gave birth, Arie shared a message on his Instagram story that confirmed mom and baby were healthy and they were all so happy! Arie and Lauren, who got engaged after a dramatic Bachelor season, were married in January in a stunning Hawaiian ceremony. They announced their surprising pregnancy in November and proceeded to show fans their adventure to becoming parents through an Instagram account called @babyluyendyk. Now, we can’t wait to see that page filled with photos of Baby Alessi!

Lauren has already shared a picture of herself holding her baby girl, writing, “She is sweet, calm and @ariejr, and I could not be more in love with her.” In other photos, provided by the couple, Alessi cries just after birth in her mom’s arms, already wearing an adorable white bow on her little head.

We’re so excited for the happy Bachelor couple and can’t wait to see more gorgeous photos of Alessi Ren!