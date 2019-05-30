Abby Lee Miller Raves Over Former Student JoJo Siwa’s Work Ethic: She’s ‘Always Working’ For It

Abby Lee Miller praises ‘Dance Moms’ alum JoJo Siwa for her incredible dedication to her work in a new exclusive interview with HollywoodLife.

Abby Lee Miller‘s dancers have always excelled post-Dance Moms. Maddie Ziegler is a mini-Sia, her sister, Mackenzie, is a budding pop star, and JoJo Siwa is a bonafide sensation. Abby revealed something exciting in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife: we’re going to see JoJo on an upcoming episode of Dance Moms, which she’s filming for her YouTube channel! Abby had nothing but wonderful things to say about the former Dance Moms star, who also appeared on her other show, Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition.

“That kid is always working,” Abby said. “She’s working the system, she’s working her audience, she’s working her YouTube channel. She just opened on tour two days ago, and she’s playing out to 20,000 people at a time. It’s incredible.” She was so proud when she told us that JoJo’s success is all thanks to JoJo herself. “[JoJo] is doing great, and she is the worker bee,” she said. “You know, it’s not the mom and dad pushing her; she wanted it. She continues to want it. She shoots all her YouTube stuff and edits it. I’ll see her online at three o’clock in the morning and I’m like, ‘What are you doing? Go to bed!’ And she’s like, ‘No, I have to edit this, I have to get it done for tomorrow!’ She’s done it.”

Abby and JoJo have stayed close over the years since the Nickelodeon star left Dance Moms. Abby was even at her blowout Sweet 16 birthday party in April, along with other famous guests like Penelope Disick and North West. Dance Moms season 8 premieres June 4 at 9:00pm on Lifetime.