‘The InBetween’ Cast Teases New Series: There’s A ‘Nice Blend’ Of ‘The Real & The Unreal’

NBC’s new paranormal series ‘The InBetween’ premieres May 29. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the cast about the haunting new show and what you can expect.

The InBetween centers around a woman named Cassie, who was born with a rare ability. She has visions — of the dead. The series stars Harriet Dyer as Cassie, Paul Blackthorne as Tom Hackett, and Justin Cornwell as Damien Asante. HollywoodLife chatted EXCLUSIVELY with Harriet, Tom, and Justin at the red carpet event for NBC Entertainment’s 2019/2020 new season about The InBetween. “I work at a bar, but I see ghosts,” Harriet told HollywoodLife. “And sometimes they need help, and if I get a piece of information that I think would be helpful, I pass it on to Tom because he’s my dad. No one on the police force knows how he gets all this fresh information.” She noted that Cassie is unsure of her power in the beginning. “She’s not up for it at first, and she has to kind of work out what she wants to do with it,” Harriet continued. “Does she want to help? Does she want to ignore? Does she want to block it?”

Paul is excited to take on the role of Tom Hackett because it’s not just your typical detective role. “I just really enjoyed the combination of real-life crime, so we’ve got the sort of corporeal side, and then we got the ethereal side, and that blend between realities and the supernatural,” Paul said. “But amidst that, there’s also the familial aspect to it, that we’re adoptive parents, Tom and his husband. So we’ve got the family side there too, and just mixing all that into the world, and then with the new partner that turns up in the first episode and developing that relationship it’s just got that nice blend, that sort of intertwining of the real and the unreal, and everything in between.”

Justin, who plays Damien, added: “With my character, in particular, it was a familiar kind of attitude. I’ve done a procedural type show before and play the detective, but it just also had more character development, a more introspective look at my character, and it made me excited to kind of do something that was already in my wheelhouse but also be able to do something I’ve never done.”

The cast revealed that there will be a case of the week. “There’s a macro storyline for sure,” Harriet said. “It’s like, ‘Why do those keep coming back? What do they want?’ Justin also noted that there will be “wider character arcs” and the cases of the week will progress those story arcs. The InBetween airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.