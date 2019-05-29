Sofia Richie & Kourtney Kardashian Celebrating Scott Disick’s Birthday Together Was ‘The Best Gift’

‘No drama’ between Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian was all Scott Disick ‘could have asked for’ on his 36th birthday, as the trio even posed for a photo together. It wasn’t a one-time thing, as Sofia and Kourt will ‘remain friends.’

Scott Disick didn’t need to host separate parties so that his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, and his ex/mother to his children Kourtney Kardashian, 40, could celebrate his 36th birthday. The trio partied together at the same bash on May 26, and even hopped into the photo booth together. “Having Sofia and Kourtney together celebrating him and getting along was the best gift Scott could have asked for,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “He’s so happy that there’s no drama between Sofia and Kourtney. He has put in a lot of effort to get everyone to this good place, and now it’s to the point where everyone is on board and it just feels natural to everyone.”

The feelings were mutual on Sofia’s side. “Sofia was more than happy to celebrate Scott’s birthday with Kourt and her family. Sofia has been friends with Kylie [Jenner] since they were kids and she grew up around their family,” another source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Sofia, Kourtney and Scott posed with the cosmetics mogul for one of the photo booth pictures, and almost everyone was smiling. Our insider adds, “It was definitely a bit awkward when [Sofia and Scott] first started dating, but Sofia and Kourtney have come such a long way, and any feelings of being uncomfortable around each other with Scott have completely dissipated.”

The no-drama situation between Sofia and Kourtney is a big deal to Scott, considering that past exes hadn’t been so adaptive to his and Kourt’s unique co-parenting of kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, according to our source. “Sofia knows what a sense of relief that is for Scott because he’s never been in a relationship with someone who understood how he co-parents with Kourtney,” the insider claims. “It has actually brought them closer as a couple and Sofia values being a part of every aspect of his life.”

But Sofia and Kourtney don’t just tolerate one another — they’re actually buddies now! “Sofia and Kourt are friends and will remain friends because Sofia loves Scott’s kids and respects the mother of his children because they are always going to be around each other,” a third source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Sofia wants to make things as easy as possible because when Sofia has children of her own, she would love Kourtney to give the same respect to her. They are in a drama-free situation with each other and that will remain to status quo forever.”

Kourtney even confirmed their “drama free situation.” The Poosh founder revealed that her relationship with her ex and his girlfriend is “probably the thing [she’s] most proud of” in a May interview with PAPER Magazine, and even reflected on their past trips to Mexico and (reportedly) Finland: “I don’t think we’ll go on every trip together, but I love that I’m invited.”