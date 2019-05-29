Rooney Mara, 34, Sparks Rumors She’s Engaged To Joaquin Phoenix, 44, With Massive Diamond Ring

Could it be? After she stepped out with a sparkling diamond ring on her finger, fans are convinced that Rooney Mara is engaged to boyfriend Joaquin Phoenix.



Rooney Mara, 34, and Joaquin Phoenix, 44, were first romantically linked in 2016 and now, it looks like they might be ready to take the next step in their relationship. In fact, fans think that the two stars are already engaged, after the Girl With The Dragon Tattoo actress stepped out with a sparkling diamond on her ring finger! The stunner stepped out for a casual day on the town in a t-shirt and jeans, but fans couldn’t help but notice the larger-than-life piece of bling on her hand. As soon as the photo surfaced, engagement rumors swirled. “Wait joaquin phoenix Rooney Mara are engaged? If so I’m so happy for them,” one fan tweeted after seeing the snapshot.

The low-key lovers have largely kept their romance under wraps, but they have made a few public appearances together since being romantically linked. In early 2017, they were spotted enjoying a wellness retreat together, and four months later in May of 2017, they seemingly confirmed their romance when they hit the red carpet hand-in-hand at the Cannes Film Festival. While neither star has spoken out yet on the engagement rumors, fans seem to be taking Rooney’s new ring as picture proof.

As fans probably know, these two celebs were friends before they took their relationship romantic. It was in 2013 that they co-starred in the Oscar-nominated film Her, and flash forward to 2018, and they shared the screen once again in the drama, Mary Magdalene.

Look at that sparkler! Engaged or not, these two stars are truly the Hollywood dream team, so cheers to the happy couple! HollywoodLife has reached out to both their reps for comment which were not immediately returned.