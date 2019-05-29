‘RHOBH’ Cast ‘Anxious’ To See If Lisa Vanderpump Attends Reunion: ‘They Have A Lot To Say To Her’

The ‘RHOBH’ reunion will film on June 5, and since most of the cast hasn’t seen Lisa Vanderpump since her big fight with Kyle Richards, they’re ‘anxious’ to see if she’ll attend.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, stopped filming with her co-stars halfway through the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, after they all accused her of being a liar and giving a hurtful story about Dorit Kemsley to RadarOnline. Since then, it’s been an ongoing war via their on-air confessionals and social media accounts, but since the reunion tapes on June 5, it’s very possible they’ll all come face-to-face again for the first time since Lisa’s big fight with Kyle Richards at Villa Rosa. However, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that no one knows whether Lisa will even attend — and everyone’s “anxious” to find out if she will.

“The RHOBH cast is anxious to see if Lisa Vanderpump will actually show up to film the reunion on June 5, as she has kept everyone in the dark about her decision. The ladies are honestly hoping she does show up to address this season. They actually feel she will, but they also won’t be totally surprised if she doesn’t. They are all preparing as if she will and are ready to see and face her. They all have a lot they want to say to her,” a source close to the cast tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Lisa is keeping everyone in the dark about her decision and knows everyone wants to see her there, but she’s honestly afraid that it will rehash so many bad moments for her. She’s gone back and forth on what to do, but ultimately hasn’t decided yet. She hasn’t seen most of them since the fall and knows they won’t go easy on her,” our source adds.

Previously, Lisa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “This season with Housewives has been beyond brutal — beyond. I’ve never experienced anything like it. I thought season two, four, and season six were bad, but this has been fifteen episodes of bashing in total.” After the “puppygate” scandal went down, Lisa chose to shoot her scenes away from her co-stars. And she didn’t even appear in the show’s latest installment on May 28.

