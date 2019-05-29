Nathan Griffith Shares Happy Pic Of Kaiser Swimming After Jenelle Evans Loses Custody

Just one day after Jenelle Evans reportedly lost custody of her 3 children, her ex, Nathan Griffith shared photos of their son, Kaiser enjoying a pool day! The 4-year-old looked happy despite the devastating family drama.



While Jenelle Evans, 27, continues to deal with her ongoing custody battle, her ex, Nathan Griffith, 31, is caring for their son, Kaiser, 4. The personal trainer shared multiple videos [SEEN HERE] of Kaiser swimming in a pool to his Instagram Stories on May 29. The videos show the little boy enjoying some fun in the son with a little girl, which Nathan found adorable. “Awww!!!,” he caption all three posts.

Jenelle and Nathan called off their engagement in 2015. The former marine is also father to 8-year-old Emery from a previous relationship. Nathan shared the videos just days after he tweeted a boomerang clip of his girlfriend, Ashley Lanhardt and Kaiser blowing kisses to the camera. “About the cutest thing EVER!!! I love @a_lynn423 and how she treats Kaiser so good,” Nathan captioned the post on May 19, adding that his son loves Ashley.

Kaiser is currently in Nathan’s custody after a judge reportedly ruled on May 28, that Jenelle will not regain custody of her three children — sons Kaiser, and Jace, 9, and daughter Ensley, 2 — at this time. Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans confirmed that she has custody of two of her daughter’s children, Jace and Ensley. Jenelle shares Ensley with husband, David Eason, 30. “Of course I would like for Jenelle to get them all back eventually, but certain things have to happen first,” Barbara told E! News. Jace was already in Barbara’s custody before Jenelle lost temporary custody of her kids. For now, David and Jenelle will only be allowed “one hour once a week of supervised visits,” a source told E!. Jenelle and David are due back in court on June 4.

A rep for Jenelle provided the following statement to HollywoodLife at the time: “At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from court. We have no comment at this time and appreciate concerns regarding our client and her children. We will continue to corporate with the court and their decisions.”

Jenelle’s custody situation came just a few weeks after David shot and killed their French Bulldog at their home in North Carolina. He later broke his silence about the situation on May 1, where he admitted to the act and explained that he apparently shot Nugget because he was “protecting” his family. David captioned a video of the couple’s daughter, Ensley, and claimed that Nugget bit the toddler.