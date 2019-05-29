Miley Cyrus Looks ’70s Chic In Bell-Bottoms & Cropped Vest — Love Or Loathe?

Miley Cyrus went out to eat in London on May 28, when she looked ’70s chic in bell-bottoms & a cropped purple vest with layers of jewelry. Do you love or loathe her look?

Miley Cyrus, 26, opted to go full blown ’70s when she stepped out for dinner at Gymkhana in London on Tuesday, May 28. The songstress rocked a seriously retro outfit featuring high-waisted satin, navy blue wide-leg trousers with flares at the hems. She paired her bottoms with a tiny white cropped T-shirt and threw on a purple and orange jacquard cropped vest on top. The vest was the center of attention, as it was metallic and lined with a gold braided trim. In true Miley style, she accessorized her look with over the top pieces including a bunch of layered chain necklaces with bright colored diamond medallions including a pair of hot pink lips and a massive Chanel logo. She topped her look off with a pair of huge black aviator teardrop sunglasses with orange lenses, pointy-toed black leather booties, and a ton of chunky layered bracelets. As for Miley’s glam, she switched up her look when she rocked a messy bun on the top of her head, leaving her front bangs straight in front of her face.

Miley is always switching up her style and rocking funky looks, which is why this outfit doesn’t totally surprise us. Just a few days ago, Miley was in London on May 26 when she rocked another unique outfit, opting to throw on a tiny black fitted mini dress with a cropped black tuxedo blazer on top. She paired her look with loose black leather ankle boots, the same chunky layered necklaces and hairstyle, and a pair of oversized black Tom Ford Ft0710 Atticus Sunglasses.

Since announcing her new EP, She Is Coming, will officially drop this Friday, May 31, Miley has been wearing a bunch of cool, different retro looks, which makes us believe that her outfits might be a subtle hint of what’s to come on her new album.

Miley took to Instagram on May 27 to announce her new EP with a picture of the cover which is black and white and features Miley crouching down at the camera while wearing a super cropped white t-shirt that reads, ‘Never Mind The Bullocks,’ paired with ripped up, distressed jeans embellished with letters decorated in pearls.