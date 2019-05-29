Meghan McCain Calls Donald Trump ‘A Child’ For Demanding USS John McCain Be Removed From View

Meghan McCain slammed Donald Trump on May 29, saying he’ll always be ‘deeply threatened’ by her late father, Sen. John McCain, after a report claimed POTUS wanted the USS John McCain ‘out of sight’.

Meghan McCain, 34, is tired of Donald Trump, 72, disgracing her later father, Sen. John McCain‘s, legacy, and she further made that known with a May 29 tweet, when she called POTUS a “child” for reportedly wanting the USS John Mccain “out of sight” upon his recent visit to Japan. “Trump is a child who will always be deeply threatened by the greatness of my dads incredible life. There is a lot of criticism of how much I speak about my dad, but nine months since he passed, Trump won’t let him RIP. So I have to stand up for him. It makes my grief unbearable,” Meghan tweeted late Wednesday evening.

Her tweet comes moments after The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration asked the U.S. Navy to make sure a warship named after her dad, John McCain, would be “out of sight” during Trump’s visit to Japan. “USS John McCain needs to be out of sight,” an alleged email outlining the president’s plans for the trip said, according to The Wall Street Journal. “Please confirm #3 will be satisfied.” The newspaper also noted that officials approved measures so that the ship would not be visible during that time.

So how exactly was this taken care of? Well, the ship which is stationed at the Yokosuka Naval Base near the USS Wasp — where Trump delivered Memorial Day remarks over the weekend — was reportedly covered with a tarp. Obviously, the entire ship couldn’t be hidden from view, but John McCain’s name was allegedly covered.

The White House declined to comment to the Journal, when they asked why the request was made. Furthermore, HollywoodLife did not receive an immediate response to a comment request.

As you may recall, John McCain died of brain cancer in August 2018. And since his death, Donald Trump has lashed out at the late senator, while Meghan has done everything in her power to defend him. Donald recently said he was “never a fan of John McCain, and I never will be.” Meghan’s response to Trump was: “no one will ever love you the way they loved my father.”