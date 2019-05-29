Maggie Lindemann Drops Her Fiercest Video Yet As She Crashes A Car In Wild ‘Friends Go’ Visual

Maggie Lindemann is completely unapologetic in her latest music video, where she continuously crashes her car after being fed up with the relationships in her life. Trust us on this: it’s relatable AF!

Maggie Lindemann is done third wheeling indeed. The stunning songstress has released the official video to the her catchy bop, “Friends Go,” and it will keep you captivated from start to finish. The 20-year-old pop singer, who has amassed a loyal following 3.6 million followers on Instagram, is more lovable than ever in the new clip! The visual starts out with Maggie kicking it with her friends on a beach before then gallivanting around town in a hot pink convertible car. However, the singer is riding solo by the of the video, and both the video and lyrics are instantly relatable for all of us.

“I miss you like hell//I know you’ll be back though//They say that I’m crazy//They took you away/Now I’m all by myself//Where did all my friends go?” Maggie croons on the track. The singer looks drop-dead-gorgeous throughout the cinematic clip, as she sports a cute black crop top and bright purple pants. Oh and each times she crashes her convertible, it’s more bad**s than the last!

“My goal was making a video feel bigger than life, something that you’d only see in a movie theater….a little escape from your life while you watch, video director Van Alpert said. “I wanted the car to be a representation of Maggie’s heart. The car crashing, bouncing and exploding in artistic ways gives you an overall excitement feeling when you watch it. When you lose your mind from being excluded from your friends or love, your heart goes through it, just like the car. I strayed away from the obvious storyline, with the backbone being multiple beautiful crashes where no-one gets hurt. It’s just a vibe. The video is a fun and surprising.” Watch the new clip for yourself, above!