Jennie Garth Proves There Are ‘Signs’ Luke Perry’s Still With Her During ‘BH, 90210’ Filming With Eerie Pic

The late Luke Perry may not be there in person to film the ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ reboot with his co-stars, but Jennie Garth shared a photo suggesting that he’s there in spirit.

Luke Perry is clearly still on the mind of his Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars as they film the show’s reboot in Vancouver, Canada. Jennie Garth, 47, shared a photo on Instagram on May 29 that suggests the actor – who died on March 4 at the age of 52 – is still with them. The actress shared a picture of a traffic light, which was green, on a “McKay Road” sign. She added the caption, “Sometimes there are just signs…”

As fans of the hit show know, Luke played teen heartthrob Dylan McKay and for many the photo was touching. “Oh my God that’s awesome yes it’s a really good sign that he’s there with all of you guys,” one person wrote. “Oh my goodness it’s truly a sign he’s there with all of you 💜💜💜,” another person added. Yet another fan referred to Jennie and Luke’s onscreen characters, Kelly Taylor and Dylan, writing, “Love this!!!!! And loved watching the two of you together!!! Such chemistry! Will miss seeing the two of you together… Gone way too soon, but never forgotten!!! Dylan and Kelly forever!!!!!!❤️🙏🏼”

Luke tragically died in March, five days after suffering a massive stroke at his Los Angeles home on February 27. The news stunned his family and friends, as well as younger fans who were introduced to the actor’s work via the hit series, Riverdale. Luke played Fred Andrews, the father of K.J. Apa’s character, Archie.

Jennie isn’t the only Beverly Hills, 90210 star to share their feelings about Luke on Instagram. On March 7, three days after the dad-of-two died, Jason Priestley, 49, (who played Brandon Walsh on the series), shared a photo on Instagram of the two of them together at the height of the show’s popularity. “Luke was much more than just a friend to me… he was also my teammate, my teacher, my sounding board, my compass, my brother…” part of his lengthy message read. Jason ended another Instagram message with, “Goodnight Sweet Prince.”