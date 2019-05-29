Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Hit The Club For Night Out: See 1st Photos Together Since Admissions Scandal

For the first time since news broke that Isabella and Olivia Jade Giannulli’s famous parents were allegedly involved in a college admissions bribery scandal, the sisters were photographed out on the town together for a night out.

Isabella Giannulli, 20, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, hit up Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood for a night out on May 28. The sisters, whose parents are Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, both wore black jackets and were photographed outside the club. This is the first time the girls have been photographed in public together since their parents were named in a lawsuit that accused them of paying a $500,000 bribe to help the girls get admitted to the University of Southern California. Lori and Mossimo allegedly paid to have their daughters admitted to the school as recruits of the rowing team, even though Isabella and Olivia had never participated in the sport before. They pled not guilty to the charges against them in April.

However, after the couple entered their not guilty plea, it was revealed that a former assistant coach for the USC rowing team, Laura Janke, had agreed to plead guilty to helping Olivia Jade, Isabella and other students get into the school based on ‘false profiles.’ Since Lori and Mossimo rejected the plea deal they were given, their legal battle will continue, and Olivia and Isabella could be forced to testify if it is discovered that they knew about their parents’ scam. “A child doesn’t have the right to withhold confidential communications made by a parent if asked about them in court,” Massachusetts Criminal Defense lawyer, Edward Molari, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They also have no right to decline to testify against a parent if subpoenaed to testify.”

Lori and Mossimo are now facing a possible 20+ years in prison if they are found guilty in this scandal, but they’re determined to put up a fight against the charges. “[They] are planning on stopping at nothing and will fight any and all charges thrown at them, no matter what,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This is a really traumatic experience for the entire family.”

As we previously reported, Lori and Mossimo are still hoping that it’s possible for their case to be dismissed by the judge. “Lori feels that if they’re forced into a trial, her lawyers are clever enough to convince a judge and jury that she is no criminal,” our insider explained. “She is determined to clear her family’s name and get out of this mess.”