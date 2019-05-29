Chipotle: Free Burritos Being Handed Out During NBA Finals — How To Win One

Three beautiful words you need to hear: Free. Chipotle. Burritos! Find out how you can score the delicious freebie during the NBA Finals, starting May 30.

Brace yourselves: Chipotle is giving away $1 million worth of free burritos throughout the NBA Finals! Yes, you read that right. And the key word here, literally, is “free.” The fast food chain announced on May 28 that during the the NBA championship series, starting May 30, any time an on-air announcer says the word “free” during a game, they’ll live tweet (@chipotletweets) a unique code giving customers the chance at scoring a delicious, free burrito. Note that it only counts if it’s said by a principal play-by-play announcer, color commentator, or sideline reporter from an official broadcaster of the games, per the contest rules.

Any mention of “free” during the first half of the game results in up to 500 free burritos, and hearing “free” during the second half means up to 1000 burritos. That sounds like a lot, but you’ll have massive competition once @chipotletweets sends out the code. The Twitter account already has nearly one million followers! So act quickly once you hear that magic four-lettered word — the code will only be valid for the first 500 people, then 1000 people (in the second half) who text it to 888-222. As for why the restaurant is gifting NBA fans with this massive blessing, Chipotle chief marketing officer Chris Brandt explained in a statement,

“We know that basketball fans are some of the most passionate fans in sports, so we’re putting even more, about one million dollars more, on the line by ‘freeting’ through these final games. Chipotle has never been easier to access and with Chipotle delivery, you never have to choose between basketball and burritos again.” Amen! There are just a few stipulations. The promotion is only open to residents of the United States, and only counts for the first 20 on-air mentions of “free” during each game.

🏀 We’re giving away up to $1,000,000 in burritos. 🏀 Every time the announcer says FREE we’ll tweet out a code for free burritos. 5/30, 9PM ET TERMS: https://t.co/02TnDt1ykH — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) May 28, 2019

The “freeting” begins during Game 1 of the NBA Finals, on Thursday, May 30, and Ends on June 9. There’s a chance it could extend later, though, should the Finals keep go into overtime. Good luck to everyone!