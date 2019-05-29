Farrah Abraham ‘Feels Bad’ For How ‘Broken’ Jenelle Evans Is After Losing Custody Of Her Kids

Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ star Farrah Abraham is throwing shade at Jenelle Evans after learning she lost custody of her three children on May 28. She ‘chooses fame and attention before her kids’, Farrah said.

Farrah Abraham has some advice for former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, who temporarily lost custody of her three children — Jace, 9, Kaiser, 4, and Ensley, 2 — on May 28. Not only does Farrah, who once starred on Teen Mom OG, think Jenelle needs the parenting courses she was ordered to take by a judge, but Farrah also hopes that Jenelle learns how to “value herself” since she, according to Farrah, “chooses fame and attention before her kids.” As we previously told you, a North Carolina judge “shocked” Jenelle on Tuesday, when he told the reality TV star that she and her husband, David Eason, who openly admitted to killing the family’s dog on May 1, would not be regaining custody of their children at this time. Instead, because of David creating an “abusive environment at home,” he and Jenelle need to reportedly attend parenting classes, counseling and weekly drug testing before there’s any hope of them regaining custody, according to TMZ.

And after learning about the news, Farrah told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “After losing their kids — and now, they need to take parenting classes, drug tests and therapist – I would say all the moms on Teen Mom need to take parenting courses and all of the above. It’s sad for Jenelle — she chooses fame and attention before her kids. No more crying police calls, recording a man treating you bad — she needs to learn to value herself. I feel bad for how broken she is.”

It seems pretty clear that Farrah thinks Jenelle has a lot of work to do before getting her kids back. And the judge seems to agree. He even told Jenelle that “at this point, it doesn’t matter if [Jenelle] left [David] or not, because she failed to protect her kids,” The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported on May 28. Jenelle and David will return to court on June 4 in this ongoing custody case, according to The Ashley, and Jenelle’s manager, Johnny Donovan, provided the following statement to HollywoodLife: “At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from court. We have no comment at this time and appreciate concerns regarding our client and her children. We will continue to corporate with the court and their decisions.”

Jenelle’s mom Barbara Evans currently has custody of Jace and Ensley, while Jenelle’s ex, Nathan Griffith, has custody of their son, Kaiser. As for David Eason’s daughter, Maryssa, she remains in custody with her mother, Whitney Johnson.