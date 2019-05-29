Christina Aguilera Goes Topless In Sexy New Bondage Pics For ‘Galore’s Icon Issue

Christina Aguilera is getting on a Las Vegas stage on May 31, and so she followed Sin City protocol by posing in leather pasties, diamond rifle jewels, gold chains and more for photos you’d hang on the walls of a boudoir.

Christina Aguilera, 38, got in the spirit of Viva Las Vegas ahead of her residency. The “Accelerate” singer posed for a round of bondage-themed photos as the cover star for Galore’s Summer 2019 “The Icon Issue,” which surfaced on May 29, just two days before Xtina hits the stage in Planet Hollywood for The Xperience. The photo shoot really embodied the spirit of Sin City, as hunks in sailor caps and leather nipple covers were the move — you can see Christina’s photo shoot, here. She wore the seductive pasties underneath a pearl-encrusted kimono (which was sheer, of course), and also wore them in lieu of a bra underneath a pink boa gown that we’d expect to see in the lobby of the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel circa 1925.

Christina went topless altogether (save for the leather pasties) for another look that featured tiger stripe arm gloves, a gold chain harness and diamond-layered rifles placed strategically over her boobs — you can see part two of the photo shoot, here. For all the photos, the blonde beauty’s hair was teased into two styles: old glamour curls and ’80s-inspired feathered tresses. No matter what photo Christina was posing for, the message was clear: “Mama’s ready to play!!” That’s what the legendary performer wrote herself!

It’s only appropriate that Christina went topless for her photo shoot, considering that she described her upcoming Las Vegas residency as “a multi-sensory escape to a world of magic & total freedom” in a tweet from Jan. 29. The summer leg of the show wraps on June 16, and is scheduled for two fall shows in Sept. 2019.

As you can see, Christina’s sights are set on Las Vegas — and not on what she left behind, like a seat on The Voice. “Christina Aguilera’s not even thinking about The Voice right now, but it has nothing to do with Adam [Levine],” a source close to Xtina EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Adam floored fans by leaving The Voice after serving as a judge for all 16 seasons, but Christina won’t be filling in for her former co-judge: “She’s really remaining focused on her residency in Vegas and some tour dates she has coming up.”