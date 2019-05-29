Britney Spears Slams Haters Who Think She Doesn’t Post Her ‘Own Videos’ As Fans Fear For Her Health

Britney Spears took to Instagram on May 28 to post a video she deleted but then reposted that set the record straight to those claiming she doesn’t post her own videos on the social media site.

Britney Spears, 37, DOES post her own videos on Instagram and she wants everyone to know it! The singer took to the social media site on May 28 to post a video of herself with a message after noticing some followers were accusing her of not posting her own content. “For those of you who don’t think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday, so you’re wrong, but hope you like it,” she cheekily says in the video. In the clip, Britney has her long blonde hair down and is flaunting a white crop top with pink floral designs. She attached another video to the first one that contains a music slideshow of her dancing and showing off different outfits, including a neon pink mini dress, a light blue dress with spaghetti straps, and a white dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Britney’s new videos come after followers caused speculation over a video she posted on May 16 that showed her dancing to a Michael Jackson song. The followers claimed that the video was filmed in Mar. 2018 and not recently, indicating others in charge of her account were posting old videos to make it look like the pop star was doing well when she really wasn’t.

Although Britney cleared up the doubts, the speculation is understandable considering the things that happened over the past few weeks. The “Toxic” crooner checked into a mental health facility in Apr. to cope with her father, Jamie Spears‘ illness after cancelling her planned Las Vegas residency shows earlier this year, and her manager Larry Rudolph, later admitted he wasn’t sure she would ever perform again.

Britney eventually denied what Larry said and has continued to ask for privacy until she feels mentally ready to return to her career.