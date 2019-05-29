Ansel Elgort Posts 17 Different Selfies In 10 Minutes On Instagram & Fans Are Swooning

Ansel Elgort is clearly the Instagram selfie king. ‘The Goldfinch’ star posted 17 different shirtless selfies in the span of just 10 minutes and fans are not complaining whatsoever.

Ansel Elgort, 25, had a selfie party on May 29. The hunky actor went on a posting spree, sharing 17 selfies on his official Instagram page. He started out with mirror selfies with his phone in view and then shared multiple close-up selfies. He didn’t stop there. Ansel went on to post more mirror selfies with a variety of looks. Zoolander is pleased. None of Ansel’s photos have captions. The photos speak for themselves.

Ansel immediately began trending on Twitter because no one knew exactly why the actor posted 17 selfies in a row. Fans and his celebrity friends began commenting on Ansel’s selfies. Zoe Kravitz wrote, “Dude. What is happening right now? Lol.” Jonathan Cheban wrote, “You good? Lol.” His West Side Story co-star Rachel Zegler commented, “My entire feed is just your posts thank u for blessing my insomnia buddy.” Ansel’s longtime girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan, also weighed in. “I think this one is the best but they’re all pretty good tbh,” she commented on one of the selfies.

Fans were also feeling some type of way about the selfies. “Can’t tell if he’s hacked, or just feeling himself,” one fan wrote. Another fan called the plethora of Ansel selfies “quality content.” Another fan commented, “Listen I don’t understand but I am grateful.”

Ansel has a big year coming up. He’s starring in the highly-anticipated film adaptation of The Goldfinch with Finn Wolfhard, Nicole Kidman, and Sarah Paulson. The movie, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, will be released on Sept. 13, 2019. He’s set to start filming Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story this year as well. He’ll play the iconic role of Tony alongside Rachel Zegler’s Maria.