Zac Efron had some fun getting fit with four Victoria’s Secret models as he helped them go up against each other in a friendly competitive workout on the latest episode of his YouTube show ‘Gym Time with Zac Efron’.

Zac Efron, 31, earned his wings and became an “honorary angel” when he helped four beautiful Victoria’s Secret models stay fit with a little workout session on the May 28 episode of his YouTube show, Gym Time with Zac Efron. The talented actor was joined by VS angels Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio, Josephine Skriver, and Kelsey Merritt in the episode and he led them into a friendly competition with each other that had them strengthening their muscles.

“This week on Gym Time, we have four of the smartest, sweetest and strongest Victoria’s Secret models doing a fast-paced, full-body workout and then to finish it off, we pit the models against each other in a little friendly competition,” Zac said at the beginning of the video. All four ladies looked ready to go in sports bras that showed off their toned abs, proving they’re already used to working out on a regular basis. Zac’s gonna get his wings today,” Josephine joked before calling the High School Musical star an “honorary Angel.” “I can get wings?” Zac responded while staring off happily into the distance. “Yes!”

Before the models started their intense workout, Zac introduced them to trainer John Gains, who went over some of the plans for the session. After the rules were laid out, Zac joined the girls in various segments of different exercise moves such as skier rows on a cable pull machine, crunches, and Russian twists with exercise balls. They also lifted weights, worked out with ropes, and did squats. Zac, who is known for having an incredibly fit body, definitely impressed by doing all the workouts while wearing a medical boot he has to have on due to a surgery he had after suffering from a ski injury this past winter.

Once they completed the moves, it didn’t end there. Zac challenged the hardworking girls to an obstacle course called Basketball Relay that involved them dunking baskets before walking “the plank of death” and then racing back to the basket to make another shot. After the competition, Zac congratulated the ladies on doing a fantastic job and they all embraced in a hug.