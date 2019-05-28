Gabriel Diniz: 5 Things On Latin Pop Star, 28, Who Died In Horrific Plane Crash

Latin singer Gabriel Diniz reportedly died on Monday, May 27, when his plane crashed in the town of Porto do Mato in Estância, on the southern coast of Sergipe.

Latin pop star Gabriel Diniz, who is best known for his 2016 hit song “Paraquedas,” died on Monday, May 27, while en route to his girlfriend Karoline Calheiros‘ birthday party in Maceió, his management confirmed to Us Weekly. The singer, 28, passed away when his plane crashed in the town of Porto do Mato in Estância, shortly after taking off. Gabriel had just performed in Feira de Santana, northwest of Salvador. He even took to social media and posted photos from his performance on May 26, while sharing the following message with his fans: “Always a joy to return to Feira de Santana and be greeted with such joy and with so much positive energy thank you for the kindness guys A real crowd enjoying our show. Until next time God willing.” Want to know more about Gabriel? See what we discovered, below.

1. Gabriel was close friends with soccer player Roberto Firmino. In fact, Roberto took to social media to pay tribute to Gabriel, following his passing. “There are things that are hard to believe, the chip does not fall,” Roberto wrote on Instagram alongside a video of Gabriel performing. “The message of love and joy that you left here on earth was incredible. Glad to have met you. Rest in peace.”

2. Gabriel did — and still does — have a big social media following. At the time of publishing this article, he had more than 2 million subscribers on YouTube and 4.5 million followers on Instagram.

3. Gabriel Diniz was best known for his 2016 song “Paraquedas”. However, “Jenifer”, was his most recently released single.

4. Gabriel Diniz performed at Roberto Firmino’s wedding, when Roberto tied the knot with Larissa Pereira in 2017. That performance can be seen in the video tribute above.

5. Gabriel and Karoline had been dating for two years before his death, according to the Daily Mail.