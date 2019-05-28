Breaking News
Sarah Palin’s Daughter, Willow, 24, Announces She’s Pregnant With Twins — Congrats

Sarah Palin has two new grandbabies on the way. Her 24-year-old daughter Willow is expecting twins with her husband, Ricky Bailey.

Willow Palin, 24, and husband Ricky Bailey don’t just have one baby on the way. The couple is expecting twins. Willow revealed the exciting news via Instagram on May 27. “@rickyb901 and I are so excited to welcome TWO little babies into this world! Baby Bailey’s arriving December 2019,” she captioned her Instagram photo of a sonogram and two adorable onesies. She also had the quote “and then there were four” framed in the picture.

Willow’s mom, Sarah Palin, 55, the former governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate, commented on Willow’s post, “ECSTATIC & BLESSED x2.” She is one excited grandmother! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry also showed her love for Willow. “Congrats!!! Baby Baileys,” she commented on Willow’s post. A number of fans also responded to the announcement and sent their congratulations to Willow and Ricky. 

The couple has not revealed the sex of their babies just yet. Willow and Ricky got engaged in New York City in Dec. 2017. Ricky popped the question at Rockefeller Center. Willow and Ricky’s twins announcement comes less than a year after Willow and Ricky got married. They wed in Sept. 2018.

Willow is one of five Palin kids. Willow’s older sister, Bristol, has three kids of her own, including Tripp, 10, Sailor, 3, and Atlee, 2. Willow’s younger sister, Piper, 18, just graduated from high school. In family photos shared on Instagram, Willow’s baby bump wasn’t visible just yet. Congratulations, Willow and Ricky!