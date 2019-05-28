‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Sparks Split Rumors After She Unfollows Fiance Dennis McKinley On Instagram

Porsha Williams may have hinted there’s trouble in paradise after she and all of her family members unfollowed her fiance Dennis McKinley on Instagram on May 27.

Is Porsha Williams now a single lady? That’s what the 37-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star seemed to indicated when she unfollowed her fiance and father of her daughter, Dennis McKinley, on Instagram. Fans first noticed the unfollowing on May 27, and it was soon realized that not only did Porsha make the move, but her sister, Lauren, and mother, Diane, are also no longer following Dennis.

Neither Porsha or Dennis have publicly said anything since the latest moves but it definitely causes speculation that things aren’t so great between the couple, who publicly announced their romance in June 2018 and became engaged that Oct. If things have in fact, gone awry, it would be quite sad considering they just welcomed their baby daughter, Pilar, in Mar.

Ever since Porsha debuted baby Pilar’s face on the reality special Porsha’s Having a Baby, in late May, the proud mama has been using her Instagram page to show off many pics of the adorable tot. The last pic she posted with Dennis was on May 19 and it showed them posing while dressed in their best. “🎼You got the best of my love 👑,” Porsha’s caption for the romantic photo read.

In Porsha’s Having a Baby, which documented Porsha during the last part of her pregnancy with Pilar, Porsha opened up about her relationship with Dennis and her journey in going to therapy. The episodes shed light on Porsha and Dennis’ hesitancy in officially living together and Porsha also admitted that she was afraid to get close to Dennis because she didn’t want him to leave her like her ex-husband did.

We’ll be on the lookout to see where things with Porsha and Dennis go from here but we’re wishing them the best no matter the outcome!