National Hamburger Day: Chrissy Teigen & More Stars Caught Munching On The Fast-Food Fave

National Hamburger Day is on May 28, and the holiday is the perfect way to kick off summer! Chrissy Teigen, Emily Ratajkowski and more of your favorite stars love to chow down on juicy burgers with all the toppings!

Lets keep the Memorial Day celebrations going on this tasty Tuesday since it’s National Hamburger Day! What’s better than an extra day of grilling after a long holiday weekend, right? National Hamburger Day falls on May 28 every year and while there are plenty of deals going on — from Burger King’s $5 burgers, to the $5 “Biggie Bag” from Wendy’s — we’ve stacked some of the best pics of celebrities eating burgers! Because, what’s better than Chrissy Teigen showing us why she’s the Cravings queen than an epic pic of her eating a juicy burger.

It’d be an injustice to Chrissy and her love for creating amazing dishes if we didn’t include her in National Hamburger Day. The cookbook author has previously confessed her love for fast food, having named Wendy’s and McDonald’s as her favorites. Nonetheless, she also confessed to Refinery 29 that she prefers Shake Shack over In-N-Out. — We’ll leave that debate up to you guys!

Burgers aren’t only popular in the summer months when grilling becomes part of your daily routine. Awards season is also a time when all of the stars hit the drive-thru at In-N-Out for a post-red carpet treat. It’s almost an unwritten rule in Hollywood for celebs to get In-N-Out after a long night of being photographed in a dress or tux they’ve hit the gym so hard to look good in.

Many celebrities — including Vanessa and Kobe Bryant, Julia Roberts and her husband Daniel Moder and many more — have all documented the moment they indulged in meals from the famous burger joint after a lavish night out at the Academy Awards and other events.

Following the 2019 Academy Awards, Vanessa and Kobe didn’t even have to travel to get their fast food fix. Instead, the NBA legend and his wife, who was pregnant at the time, munched on In-N-Out burgers at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Kobe shared a selfie on Instagram with Vanessa, who was mid-bite in burger, and wrote: “Enjoying our burgers while celebrating this year’s Oscar winners.”

Julia and her hubby ended up calling it an early night after this year’s Golden Globes. The couple went straight from the boozy event to In-N-Out, where they got fast food to-go. They shared a sweet kiss as they dipped into the bag while in the car on the way home. “Fun Night W My Fella,” Julia captioned a cute photo kissing her husband. Although she didn’t take home an award at the 2019 Globes, she added, “Congratulations to All! And to all a good (burger) night.”