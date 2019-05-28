Miley Cyrus Squashes Rumor That Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Are Still Beefing: ‘They’re Both Queens’

What feud? While promoting her new music over the weekend, Miley Cyrus said that she doesn’t believe Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are fighting ‘anymore’.

Bardigang and The Barbz — it’s time to put down your pitchforks because Miley Cyrus doesn’t think Cardi B, 26, and Nicki Minaj, 36, are feuding anymore! The 26-year-old singer, who spoke with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp over the weekend, was promoting her new music when the once-dueling rappers were mentioned. Miley actually names both Cardi B and Nicki in her new song, “Cattitude”, when she raps, “I love you, Nicki, but I listen to Cardi.” Fans initially thought Miley was throwing shade, but she said that wasn’t the case. “I don’t think there is beef now anymore,” Miley said when asked about Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s alleged feud.

She continued, “Actually, one of my songs says ‘You want to know if we’re really beefin’? There’s no beef. I’m a vegan.’ I think you’re allowed to enjoy two artists that fill a similar lane. I just always grew up collaborating with Selena and Demi, and there was never competition. That’s why Ariana is one of my best friends. When you are authentically yourself, no one can be you. So, you’re never worried about someone stealing your place because it can’t be taken because you’re the only one. I think what they do is so different from each other. That’s why they both get a crown. They don’t have to share. They don’t have to break it in half. There’s no reason to fight over it. They’re both queens. And anytime you want to feel powerful and strong, that’s my go-to, Cardi and Nicki.”

As fans will recall, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj long-term feud peaked with a massive fight at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party in Sept. 2018. Cardi B allegedly threw her shoe at Nicki after she believed Nicki liked a tweet insulting her parenting. But it sounds like they have since ended their ongoing beef, and that’s something we’re happy to hear.