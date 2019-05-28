Lamar Odom Confesses In Book He Threatened To ‘Kill’ Khloe Kardashian In Drug-Induced Rage

Lamar Odom shares a disturbing anecdote in his new tell-all, admitting that he once threatened ex-wife Khloe Kardashian’s life while high and hallucinating on ‘toxic’ drugs.

In another shocking segment from his new memoir, Darkness to Light, Lamar Odom confesses that he once told ex-wife Khloe Kardashian that he would “kill” her while high on drugs and hallucinating. “I’ll f**king kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of!” he recalls telling Khloe while they were still married, in the midst of a drug-induced rage. “I’m pretty sure she had to be scared at that point in time… I’m thinking about it now, I couldn’t believe how I was treating that queen like that,” Lamar, 39, said while discussing the book during a May 28 interview on Good Morning America.

When pressed further about that particular incident, Lamar admitted that he had never apologized to Khloe for threatening her life. “Yeah. [I owe] her and her family an apology. Big time,” he said. Lamar also spoke about doing drugs behind Khloe’s back and cheating on her with “multiple” women. “I was professional at hiding it, Khloe didn’t know for a long time,” he told GMA. “When you’re married you don’t want your wife to know you sniff coke and have sex with other women… She took care of me. Everything I ever wanted or needed.”

This disturbing confession about his marriage is just one of the shocking revelations from his upcoming memoir. Lamar admitted that in 2004 he used a fake penis full of someone else’s urine to pass a drug test to get on the US Olympic basketball team. “I unzipped my pants and carefully slid the fake penis through the zipper hole. To get the pee to come out of the tip, I had to squeeze the shaft repeatedly,” Lamar wrote. “[The drug tester] stuck a thermometer in the cup to gauge the temperature… satisfied that the pee was mine, said ‘Welcome to Team USA.’”

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: @RealLamarOdom talks to @JujuChangABC about his struggle with addiction, “I was professional at hiding it, Khloe didn’t know for a long time.” https://t.co/BizGWeovoe pic.twitter.com/dge7Rm7fkV — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 28, 2019

Three years after their volatile marriage officially ended in divorce, Lamar misses Khloe deeply, a source close to the former NBA star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He thinks about her constantly and that breakup was such a hard thing for him,” the source said. “Lamar is considering now more than ever reaching out to her, but of course, he’s afraid he’ll get rejected by her. He will always love her.” Khloe, for her part, is not interested in getting back together with Lamar, like they tried in 2015 after his near-fatal overdose. She’s “happy” for him, though, and supports him releasing this book.