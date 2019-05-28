Kim Kardashian & Kanye West ‘Loving Every Minute’ With Baby Psalm: How North & Saint Are Helping

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are loving life as a family of 6 after welcoming son, Psalm on May 9. — And, so are older siblings, North, 5, and Saint, 3! They’ve been little angels, helping their parents, since Psalm came home from the hospital.

Although Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West, 41, have their hands full with four children, now that their second son, Psalm West was born in early May, they couldn’t be happier. “Psalm is doing great, and Kim and Kanye are getting accumulated with the new edition, as is the rest of the family,” a source close to the family tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. Kim and Kanye, who celebrated their 5-year wedding anniversary on May 24, are parents to daughters, North and Chicago, 1, and son, Saint.

“This time around, the nine months seemed liked forever. So, now that Psalm is here, it’s just the greatest thing and Kim and Kanye are ecstatic and loving every minute of it,” the insider gushes, adding, “To have a beautiful, healthy child is such a gift and they are down playing that one bit.” Psalm was born at approximately 7:02 PM at Cedars-Sinai in L.A,” as seen on his official birth certificate. Kim also confirmed the birth, tweeting, “He’s here and he’s perfect!” on Friday, May 10. The KKW Beauty founder also revealed that Psalm already looks like his big sis, Chicago.

Kim and Kanye are also feeling grateful because of the strong support system they have in their own kids! “Saint and North have both held Psalm with supervision, of course, but the real help they’ve provided is that they’re being really good kids,” the source explains. “They’re not causing any issues now that Psalm is here. — So well behaved! There are no tantrums yet, which has been the greatest thing for Kim and Kanye because they don’t know how long that will last,” the source continues, noting, “So far, so good!”

Psalm was Kim and Kanye’s second child to be born via surrogate, as Kim has been open about her inability to carry any more kids on her own. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gave birth to North and Saint in 2013 and 2015, respectively. But, she struggled with placenta accreta during her pregnancy with Saint. Placenta accreta is a life-threatening condition that occurs when the placenta grows deep into the uterine wall and does not detach after childbirth.

Four years later, Kimye decided to have a third baby, who would later be Chicago, in which they turned to surrogacy. The couple used a separate surrogate to welcome Chicago and Psalm.