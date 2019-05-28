Jessa Duggar Shares 1st Pic Of Baby Ivy Jane — Her 3rd Child With Husband Ben Seewald

The TLC star didn’t make fans wait long when she took to Instagram two days after baby Ivy Jane was born to reveal her daughter’s very first pic!

Jessa Duggar, 26, shared the very first photo of her newborn baby Ivy Jane and fans hearts are melting! The 19 Kids and Counting star welcomed her third baby, a girl, with husband Ben Seewald, 23, on May 26, and she took to Instagram just two days later to share a precious closeup of her adorable daughter. “Introducing ❤️Ivy Jane Seewald❤️,” Jessa captioned the sweet photo. Ivy looked cozy while being swaddled in a soft white blanket, with cute pink onsesie, and an adorable bow wrapped around her head.

Several members of the Duggar family chimed in to congratulate the family on their latest addition. Sister-in-law Anna Duggar replied, “Congratulations!!!!! I love the name!!!!!” while Jinger Duggar wrote, “Auntie can’t wait to meet this little doll baby!” and Jana Duggar commented, “Congrats y’all!!! She’s the cutest!” Jana also reposted the snapshot to her own Instagram page and added the caption: “Welcome to the world little Ivy Jane Seewald! 💞 So excited for you Jess and Ben…. your first little girl!” Fans also gushed over the delightful image and comments included, “She is so beautiful!! I love her name and I’m so happy for you!!” and “Aw finally someone has a girl!”

As we previously reported, Jessa and Ben’s darling infant weighed in at seven pounds and 14 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long. The couple’s sons Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 2, are now joined by their baby sister who was born at home, and both mom and baby are doing well. “She feels so tiny compared to her siblings!” Jessa and Ben told Us Weekly in a statement.

The happy couple, who tied the knot in Nov. 2014, welcomed sons that were born at nearly 10 pounds so their seven-pound baby is definitely different. The TLC star, who first revealed her pregnancy on Jan. 8, continued, “We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!”