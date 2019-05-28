After multiple visits to court, a judge reportedly ruled that Jenelle Evans and David Eason would not regain custody of their children for the time being. The decision blindsided Jenelle, according to a new report.

The ruling is in — and Jenelle Evans, 27, was reportedly not expecting this outcome. At her fifth day in court on May 28, the Teen Mom 2 star allegedly learned she would not regain custody of her children Jace, 9, Kaiser, 4, and Ensley, 2, for now. Her husband David Eason, 30, has a young daughter, Maryssa, who also lived on his and Jenelle’s North Carolina property — “The Land” — and is now reportedly under the care of her mother, Whitney Johnson. The judge ruled that the children would remain with their current caregivers, although they’d only have “temporary custody” for the time being, which The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported first. “[Jenelle] was devastated and shocked,” The Ashley’s source said. “She was very confident that the judge would give them back the kids.”

The judge even said that “at this point, it doesn’t matter if [Jenelle] left [David] or not, because she failed to protect her kids,” The Ashley’s source continued to allege. The parents will return to court on June 4 in this ongoing custody case, according to the outlet. Jenelle’s manager, Johnny Donovan, provided the following statement to HollywoodLife: “At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from court. We have no comment at this time and appreciate concerns regarding our client and her children. We will continue to corporate with the court and their decisions.”

Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, also confirmed that she has custody of Jace and Ensley to E! News. “Of course I would like for Jenelle to get them all back eventually, but certain things have to happen first,” she told the outlet. While Barbara already had custody of Jace, Ensley (Jenelle and David’s daughter) was removed from home and placed in Barbara’s care on May 17, as The Ashley had previously reported. Meanwhile, Child Protective Services reportedly removed Kaiser from “The Land” on May 10, and the boy went to live with his father Nathan Griffith and Nathan’s mother, Doris, as we’ve told you before.

The ruling arrived after the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and County Animal Control launched a joint investigation into allegations of animal cruelty on May 1, the same day David confessed to shooting and killing Jenelle’s dog Nugget. The father tried to justify the cruel action, claiming that the dog allegedly bit their toddler, Ensley. Despite all the backlash and court setbacks, Jenelle is set on bringing her children back home. “Whatever anyone might think of Jenelle, those kids mean everything to her, they’re her world and she’s fighting like hell to get this overturned, she won’t stop until she gets her kids back,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife before Tuesday’s ruling.