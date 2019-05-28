Christy Carlson Romano Admits To Binge-Drinking & Self Harm After Her Disney Days

Disney’s ‘Even Stevens’ sweetheart, Christy Carlson Romano, has admitted that like many child stars, she has battled depression & dealt with it by binge drinking & other vices.

Disney star Christy Carlson Romano grew up in the spotlight, and for the first time, has revealed the toll that took on her. The 35-year-old actress who was just 14-years-old when she appeared on the comedy series Even Stevens, has now said that her real like persona is miles from the perfectionist she played on the show. “I have never been perfect or pulled together as my reputation or the success of my young adulthood might suggest,” she wrote in a tell-all essay for Teen Vogue. “During a period of time in my life, I grappled with depression, drinking, and more, desperate to find fixes for how I felt.”

She went on to detail the struggles that plagued her life after she left Even Stevens, and tried to make it on Broadway. “I became a bit harder-edged, binge-drank more at loud nightclubs, and started to accept the transient natures of love, sex, and friendship,” the star wrote. “Growing up, I entertained thousands of families only to feel completely lonely. People were as replaceable as they had deemed me to be. Imposter syndrome had stiff competition against my self-hatred at that point,” she said in the honest essay.

Christy even admitted that her spiral took a dangerous turn when she turned to self harm as a coping mechanism. “I began to flirt with other methods of self-destruction,” she shared in her essay. “I tried to scratch my skin with my fingernail because I was too scared to use a knife. I chickened out and honestly felt like I had failed some important race to win the trophy for ‘most tragic, beautiful girl.'”

However, the former Disney star is happier and healthier than ever these days, and says that motherhood, as well as going back to school, helped her find her balance. “I struggled with all of my relationships, alcohol usage, and career path for 10 years before going back to school and re-centering myself,” she admitted. “I haven’t had a drink since before my first pregnancy and am going to continue to abstain from alcohol so that I can continue to make clear-headed decisions that keep me on the right path.” Christy and her husband, Brendan Rooney, wed in December 2013 and have two beautiful daughters Isabella, 2, and Sophia, 3 mos.