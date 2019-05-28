Amber Rose Shows Off Her Bare Bump While Revealing Tough Battle With Hyperemesis

Amber Rose is a trooper! The model revealed that she’s suffering from hyperemesis during her 2nd pregnancy — a condition that causes debilitating nausea and vomiting in expectant mothers — in a video on Instagram, May 27.

Amber Rose, 35, is battling through severe nausea during her second pregnancy, but she feels blessed beyond belief. The model gave a detailed pregnancy update and showed off her growing baby bump in a 3-part video on Instagram on Monday night. Amber revealed that she’s suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum — just like she did when she was pregnant with her first child, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, now 6, who she shares with her ex, rapper Wiz Khalifa. Both Kate Middleton and Kim Kardashian also suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum.

“I said I was going to document this pregnancy a little bit more than I did with Sebastian. With Sebastian, I had hyperemesis, and I have again with this baby,” Amber said during the first part of her video update. “For people that don’t know what it is, it’s extreme nausea, vomiting and dehydration,” she explained, adding that she is “really, really tired,” at the moment. “I can eat a little more now because I’m in my second trimester, but not much,” she said. “I pretty much sleep all day and I try to be cute and get my hair done, and I just slept in it and messed it up. But, all in all, babies are a blessing.”

The model went on to praise other women who experience pregnancy and child birth. “So yeah, God bless women, man. We are resilient, we get through it,” she said, confessing, “It’s really, really hard being pregnant, I’m not gonna lie.” Amber continued: “To all the women out there who just pop out babies like it’s nothing, God bless you guys. Oh my God. It’s a lot. I wanna be out, I wanna be cute, I wanna show off my belly. I just can’t get off this couch. I’m tired and I wanna barf all day. It’s just not fun. But, it’s totally worth it, totally, totally worth it.”

Amber then showed her “baby daddy,” A.E., whose real name is Alexander Edwards, some love in the third part of her video post. “While I’m documenting, I’ll give a shoutout to my baby daddy, A.E. I love you, honey,” she gushed with a smile. Amber went on to give her millions of followers a quick glimpse at her belly as she rubbed her mid-section.

“I’ve just been on this couch, just resting,” she explained. “Shout out to A.E., he’s so amazing. He takes care of me so well,” she said. “He’s amazing, he’s awesome he’s just a good guy. He’s out with his friends today and I’m like, ‘Please go out honey! You do so much for me. Go have a good time with your boys.’ But yeah, I’m truly blessed.” Amber and her boyfriend, A.E. both announced on Instagram in early April that they were expecting their first child together. A.E. is the Vice President of A&R at Def Jam Records.

Fellow momma, Snooki, who is currently pregnant with her third child, sent Amber well wishes in the comments. “God bless mama,” she wrote. Former Love & Hip Hop star, Joseline Hernandez also shared her own pregnancy storyin hopes of helping Amber. “Sorry my sweet baby!”, she wrote, suggesting, “Try lots of fruits and veggies. I did it with Bonnie and she was always very chilled. And i stayed away from diagnostics. I went fully holistic and it truly changed my life!”, Joseline continued.