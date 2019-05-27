Brooke Burke Explains Why She Decided To Pose Nude At 47 & What She Told Her Kids About It

Brooke Burke shocked fans in the best way when at age 47 she did a nude photo shoot looking sexier than ever. She tells us what her kids thought of the pic, which she shared on social media.

Former Dancing with the Stars hostess Brooke Burke has posed nude before, gracing the cover of Playboy in 2001. She showed off that 18 years and three more children later, she’s looks just as good in the buff at age 47 as she did back in the day with a March of 2019 nude photo shoot. Brooke wore nothing but a tiny pink workout crop top and tons of confidence, as seen here in the pic she shared on Instagram. She told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that “I was so scared to post that pic. It was a female curated shoot, and I really decided to just be brave and do it and celebrate women and own my sensuality at my age.”

When we asked her what she was scared of, Brooke explained, “Well because I didn’t know if I would have been crushed for it or if I would have been celebrated. I got so much positive feedback from women that were so strong and so supportive and I had people reach out to me to say ‘thank you for posting that.’ And I was like ‘yes you can.’ You really can, at any time that you decide to really make a change in yourself. It was very empowering. I had no idea that that was going to happen, but I’m glad I did it.”

Brooke spoke with HollywoodLife.com as she was about to host the benefit dinner for the Nautica Malibu Triathlon and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The former Celebrity Apprentice contestant says she didn’t do the shoot to be provocative. “It really wasn’t about a sexy pic, for me. It was about muscle tone, and the ability to sculpt my body, and I thought long and hard honestly, about what message am I really putting out there to women. I’m raising three daughters and what is this about and then I thought: ‘You know what I worked my ass off for my body’ and admitted this inside and it was an absolute celebration.”

Brooke has three daughters, Neriah Fisher, 19, Sierra Sky Fisher, 17, Heaven Rain Charvet, 12, and son Shaya Charvet, 11. So how did her kids feel about their mom posing nude and sharing it with her fans on social media? “You know what’s really interesting? Is my daughters were okay and one of my daughters and I had a really deep conversation about it because it was a little bit hard for her, you kno,. I had to just say to her, ‘I get to decide what I do and that this is about empowering women, and it wasn’t about posting something that is cheeky. That it was about much more than that,” Brooke revealed.

“I had to explain to her why and that’s one thing that I really take seriously with my daughters is open dialogue. I respect her opinion and her feelings just as I expect her to respect mine. We had that conversation and so for me moments that encourage that kind of dialogue matters,” Brooke added.