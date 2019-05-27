Luz takes most of the ladies on a fun day trip out in this EXCLUSIVE clip of the all-new episode of ‘Texicanas.’ When Luz tries to make amends with Mayra, Luz refuses to meet her halfway.

The Texicanas ladies, except for Mayra, head to the shooting range for a concealed handgun class in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 29 episode of Texicanas. Everyone has a fun time learning the ropes. By the end of the class, everyone has passed and is now certified. As the ladies head out of the shooting range, Mayra calls Karla and asks to talk to Luz.

Luz wants to sit down with Mayra to hash out their differences. She asks Mayra to go to coffee. “You already told me what you think about me and all I want to do is tell you what I think of it,” Luz says as the other ladies listen to her conversation. Mayra decides to play hardball with Luz. “Obviously, you’re not coming in a positive behavior. So, I’m going to take a pass on that,” Mayra tells Luz.

And with that, the conversation is over. All of the ladies are rolling their eyes. “Grow up, please,” Lorena says about the Luz and Mayra drama in the closing moments of the clip. “I’m exhausted. I can’t take it anymore. Can somebody just please give in?” Not yet, Lorena. The fight continues!

The synopsis for the May 28 episode reads: “Mayra and her son discover their “inner artist,” while Luz hosts the other women for a concealed handgun class. Lorena and Penny spend time with their moms, while Karla looks for a way to embrace her husband’s Greek culture. Later, Lorena and Karla meet with Mayra to discuss the situation with Luz, which leads to the two ladies agreeing to sit down and hash out their differences.” All-new episodes of Texicanas air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on Bravo.