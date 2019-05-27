Sophie Turner Rocks Sheer Mesh Mini Dress Over Striped Bra For ‘Dark Phoenix’ Premiere In South Korea

Sophie Turner looked absolutely incredible in a silver and black mesh mini dress with a silver and black bra and mini skirt underneath at the South Korea ‘Dark Phoenix’ premiere.

No one does it quite like Sophie Turner, 23! Fresh off the series finale of Game of Thrones, Sophie is moving on and already promoting her next project and latest X-Men iteration, Dark Phoenix. Sophie showed up to the South Korean premiere for the movie on May 27 in a gorgeous mesh dress that featured a black turtleneck and black belt.

Sophie’s dress was completely sheer, with small embellishments throughout. Underneath her sheer dress, she wore a black and silver-striped bra with a matching mini-skirt as well. Sophie’s look was completed with black heels.

The newlywed wore her blonde hair slicked back and down. She had on a dramatic, bold eyeliner and a soft, peachy blush. The actress wore a pink, glossy lip, and her accessories were pretty minimal to balance out the flashy ensemble. She took pics on the carpet with cast mate Michael Fassbender, 42, and director Simon Kinberg, 45.

Sophie has surely been a busy woman promoting her new movie! She has been to Berlin, London, and now, South Korea to get audiences hyped up about the latest action flick in the X-Men franchise. She also just got married to Joe Jonas, 29, in a spur-of-the-moment Las Vegas wedding on May 1 after the Billboard Music Awards.

We’re so elated to see all of Sophie’s best looks lately – she’s definitely on her fashion A-game – and we can’t wait to see more from her fashion-wise, and her newest movie in the future! Dark Phoenix is released in the United States on June 7.