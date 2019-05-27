Sofia Richie & Scott Disick’s Summer Travel Plans: She Wants More Girls-Only Trips Without Her BF

After celebrating BF Scott Disick’s 36th birthday with the Kardashians, Sofia Richie is feeling strong and confident in their relationship, wanting more summer trips with just her gal pals this year.

Scott Disick‘s 36th birthday came over Memorial Day weekend, which is the unofficial kickoff to summer. That has Sofia Richie in planning mode as to where she’d like to spend the warm seasonal months. “Sofia has said she wants to travel this summer but they’re figuring out where next. She really wants to spend some time in The Hamptons this summer and would also like to take a trip with just her friends. She feels it’s important to let Scott do his thing while she does hers,” a source close to the 20-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Our insider adds that Scott will be busy filming his own reality show Flip It Like Disick this summer and that Sofia “doesn’t want to be a part of that.” Scott will be flipping expensive homes in the E! reality series, and that’s not Sofia’s thing. No wonder she’d rather chill out in the Hamptons and go traveling with her pals.

Sofia’s already been accepted by the Kar-Jenners as one of their extended family, as evidenced by how well everyone bonded at Scott’s 36th birthday party. “Sofia gets along totally fine with the entire Kardashian clan. Scott and Kourtney get along great and they would never get back together, so it’s really just like a bunch of friends hanging out. Sofia respects she’s the mother of his children,” our insider shares.

“Scott’s party was pretty low key and was about 50 guests or so, all just really good friends and family. Sofia wanted to do something special for him and make sure the kids could be there and keep it easy. It was really just a quiet night of his favorite people celebrating. She started organizing everything last week,” our source explains. The guest list included Scott’s, ex Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Kim Kardashian, 38, Khloé Kardashian, 34, Kylie Jenner, 21, as well as his sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and nieces North, 5, and Saint West, 3.

A photo booth was brought in for pictures, and in one epic black and white shot, Scott posed alongside Sofia, Kourtney and Kylie, who playfully laughed while flipping off the camera.“Best night celebrating you @letthelordbewithyou an amazing soul, we all love you very much,” Sofia sweetly captioned the series of IG pics.